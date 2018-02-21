Whiting Petroleum takes $835 mln impairment charge for Colorado acreage

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it took an $835 million impairment charge against the value of most of its Colorado operations, widening its quarterly loss.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $798.3 million, or $8.80 per share, compared to a net loss of $173.3 million, or $2.34 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 8 percent to 128,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)