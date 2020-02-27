Company News
February 27, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whiting Petroleum posts quarterly loss as costs surge

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by an 87% jump in costs and a drop in natural gas prices.

The company’s net loss was $147.5 million, or $1.62 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $204 million, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

The Denver-based company’s production fell to 11.31 million barrels of oil equivalent from 11.96 million boe. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
