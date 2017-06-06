FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO ranks antibiotics in a bid to counter drug resistance
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 6, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 2 months ago

WHO ranks antibiotics in a bid to counter drug resistance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization published a new classification of antibiotics on Tuesday that aims to fight drug resistance, with penicillin-type drugs recommended as the first line of defence while colistin should not be used unless absolutely necessary.

In its annual "model list of essential medicines", the WHO also said Roche's well-known flu drug, oseltamivir, may be removed from the recommended list unless new information supports its use in seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

