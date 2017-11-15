FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whole Foods is sued for selling allegedly non-hypoallergenic products
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
World
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whole Foods is sued for selling allegedly non-hypoallergenic products

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Two shoppers have filed a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods Market Inc of deceiving them into buying or overpaying for personal care products advertised as hypoallergenic, but actually “chock-full” of known allergens, carcinogens, chemicals and toxins that can irritate or damage the skin.

In a proposed nationwide class action complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California, Shosha Kellman of nearby Alameda and Abigail Starr of Manhattan said Whole Foods’ products contain a “shocking array of compounds known to cause allergic responses.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2huTsIX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.