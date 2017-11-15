Whole Foods is sued for selling allegedly non-hypoallergenic products

Two shoppers have filed a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods Market Inc of deceiving them into buying or overpaying for personal care products advertised as hypoallergenic, but actually “chock-full” of known allergens, carcinogens, chemicals and toxins that can irritate or damage the skin.

In a proposed nationwide class action complaint filed on Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California, Shosha Kellman of nearby Alameda and Abigail Starr of Manhattan said Whole Foods’ products contain a “shocking array of compounds known to cause allergic responses.”

