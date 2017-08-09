Wholesale banking revenues down 23% from pre-crisis

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Global wholesale banking revenues have fallen by 23%, or US$70bn, in the decade since the financial crisis, and returns on equity have halved for firms, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman.

Ten years on from BNP Paribas suspending withdrawals from three of its money market funds, which is regarded as the true start of the financial crisis, Oliver Wyman said other major shifts in wholesale banking have seen US banks grab about 10 percentage points of market share and a halving in the risk-weighted assets held by banks.

Wholesale banking revenues dropped to US$230bn in the year to the end of June 2017, from US$300bn a decade earlier, Oliver Wyman said.

Revenues from credit trading made up much of that drop. Credit revenues have tumbled 43% to US$40bn from US$70bn a decade ago. Macro revenues have fallen 18% to US$70bn (from US$85bn), equities income has dropped 25% to US$60bn (from US$80bn) and investment banking division revenues are down 8% to US$60bn (from US$65bn), the consultancy estimated.

US banks have substantially increased their market share in the decade and now account for about 50% of industry revenues, compared with 40% in the year before the financial crisis erupted.

But returns on equity across the industry have slumped and there is a wider range across firms. Wholesale banking RoE averaged 10%-11% in the past year, down from nearly 20% a decade ago.

That is largely because banks have more than doubled the capital ratios of their corporate and investment banking arms to an average of about 13.5%, from 6% before the crisis, Oliver Wyman estimated.

Wholesale banks have slashed the assets on their balance sheets to about US$11trn from US$16trn. On a risk-weighted basis, wholesale assets have halved to about US$3.5trn.

Banks have cut costs, especially in the front office, the consulting firm said. Front office costs for wholesale banks were about US$75bn in the latest year, down 32% from US$110bn in 2006/07.

Support function costs have fallen 12% to US$75bn (from US$85bn), leaving wholesale banking costs at 65%-70% of income, not far from the average of 65% before the crisis.

BNP Paribas’ decision on August 8, 2007 to suspend redemptions in three of its funds with exposure to US asset-backed securities marked the point when concerns about sub-prime contagion rapidly escalated.

In the following months and years, banks in the US and Europe were bailed out if they were unable to recapitalise themselves, and financial regulation has been redrawn and capital markets substantially reshaped. (Reporting by Steve Slater)