Wienerberger expands management board to strengthen business units

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brickmaker Wienerberger said on Thursday it would expand its management board and create new posts for its operating business units to secure further growth.

Harald Schwarzmayr will join the board and become chief operating officer for the group’s piping solution division, it said. The 51-year-old has been responsible for the business since 2018.

Solveig Menard-Galli, currently as board member responsible for performance enhancement, will move to a new role as chief operating officer for the building solution unit.

Finance chief Carlo Crosetto will take over Menard-Galli's previous responsibilities, Wienerberger said.