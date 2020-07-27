Basic Materials
CORRECTED-Wienerberger ups full-year earnings forecast

(Corrects revenue and EBITDA figures)

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austrian construction materials firm Wienerberger increased its full-year outlook on Monday after second-quarter earnings came in better than expected due to a relatively quick recovery in demand.

The world’s largest brickmaker now forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 460-480 million euros after previously expecting 440-480 million.

Second-quarter EBITDA came in at 150 million euros on sales of 847 million euros, the group said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; edited by Thomas Seythal)

