FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wienerberger reduces profit forecast, shares tumble
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
The Body Trade
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Deals
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 8, 2017 / 8:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wienerberger reduces profit forecast, shares tumble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brickmaker Wienerberger reduced its full-year core profit target by 2.5 percent after orders for international projects and demand in France fell short of expectations, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.

The Austrian company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for contributions from the sale of non-core assets and other effects, to reach 405 million euros ($469.4 million) in 2017, it said on Wednesday.

Previously it forecast 415 million euros.

The world’s largest brickmaker said that higher raw material costs, sinking demand for one- and two-family homes in Germany and repercussions of wet weather in the United States were also factors for the forecast adjustment.

Wienerberger shares fell as much as 8.9 percent in early trade to 19.80 euros.

The stock has gained more than 25 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the European construction index, which is up nearly 10 percent.

Wienerberger reported a flat EBITDA of 125 million euros for the third quarter, whereas analysts had expected 139 million euros on average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue of 832 million euros also fell short of expectations for 871 million euros.

While the recovery expected for the third quarter did not materialize in certain fields of business, there was a reason to be optimistic in the longer term, Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said in a statement. “In the medium and long term, we anticipate sustainable growth in new housing starts and in infrastructure spending,” Scheuch said. “This trend is already clearly visible in Eastern Europe.”

Wienerberger has been on a shopping spree in recent months, buying brickmakers in Austria, Germany, the U.S. and Romania and Belgian prewired conduits maker Preflex in its expand globally, spending a total of 85 million euros. ($1 = 0.8628 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.