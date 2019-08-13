CORRECTED-Wienerberger slightly more upbeat on full-year profit

(Corrects previous guidance range in para 2 to 560 mln eur to 580 mln eur, not 570 mln to 580 mln euros)

VIENNA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s Wienerberger slightly increased its full-year forecast on Tuesday thanks to strong demand for its bricks in its core markets, efficiency gains and revenue contributions from recently acquired companies.

The world’s largest brickmaker said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 570 to 580 million euros ($638 mln to $649 mln) in 2019 after 560 million to 580 million euros previously.

It reported an 49% increase in first-half EBITDA to 295.7 million euros.