REFILE-Indonesia's Wika Realty to sell 25 pct via IPO this year

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Wika Realty is planning to sell 25 percent stake in an initial public offering this year, company director Adang Hamdani told reporters on Tuesday.

The nominal amount of the IPO is yet to be disclosed.

The company, a unit of state-controlled PT Wijaya Karya , has appointed three local underwriters for the offering, according to Samsul Hidayat, a director at Indonesia Stock Exchange.