May 20, 2019 / 6:48 AM / in 44 minutes

Swedish prosecutor files request for Assange's arrest over rape allegation

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish prosecutor heading an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday filed a request for his arrest, the Prosecution Authority said.

The warrant, if granted, would be the first step in a process to have Assange extradited from Britain, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.

Sweden reopened an investigation into the rape allegation, first made in 2010, on May 13.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

