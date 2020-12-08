Russian online retailer Wildberries enters Israeli market

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, said on Tuesday it had entered the Israeli market as it continues its international expansion.

The Moscow-based company, which had already launched sales in three countries earlier this year, said it was offering buyers in Israel up to 5 million items from 39,000 brands, including clothing, toys and household appliances.

“We are confident in the high potential for development in the country”, Wildberries business development director Vyacheslav Ivaschenko said in a statement, adding that Israeli consumers were increasingly shopping online.

Items will be delivered with the help of logistics partners, the company said, with 600 partner delivery points.

The retailer will now operate in nine countries, after branching out into the European Union in January with the opening of its first distribution unit in Warsaw, Poland.

Privately-held Wildberries competes, among others, with Ozon, which raised nearly $1 billion in its New York share listing last month, pricing the deal above initial guidance as investors scrambled to capitalise on Russia’s e-commerce boom.