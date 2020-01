MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, on Thursday said it had started work in the European Union with the launch of sales in Poland.

It plans to open about 100 order distribution units in Poland and has opened the first in Warsaw.

Wildberries now operates in six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland and Russia. (Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Olga Vyshnevska)