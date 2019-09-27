Willkie Farr chair asks court for leniency in sentencing ex firm chief

The co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher has asked a federal judge for leniency in sentencing Gordon Caplan, the firm’s former leader, over his participation in what prosecutors have called the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history.

Firm head Steven Gartner wrote one of more than 60 letters including a number from Caplan’s former colleagues, to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, supporting his bid to be spared prison time filed on Thursday.

