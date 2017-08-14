FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
William Demant prepared to make over-the-counter hearing aids if U.S. market develops -CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
More HBO show leaks
Cyber Risk
More HBO show leaks
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 14, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 3 hours ago

William Demant prepared to make over-the-counter hearing aids if U.S. market develops -CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - William Demant is prepared to start producing cheaper over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, if proposed legislation in the United States paves the way for devices sold over the counter, chief executive Soren Nielsen told Reuters.

Nielsen also said he expects "no significant change" to U.S. market if FDA's Reauthorization Act is passed allowing sale of cheaper over-the-counter hearing aids.

William Demant is the world's second-largest maker of hearing aids. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.