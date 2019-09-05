William Hill CEO Philip Bowcock to leave

Sept 5 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc said on Thursday Philip Bowcock will step down as chief executive officer at the end of September after three years at the helm.

William Hill, which has been hit by a regulatory cap on fixed odds betting terminals in Britain, appointed Chief Digital Officer Ulrik Bengtsson as CEO designate, poised to assume full CEO responsibilities from Sept. 30.

The move comes two months after the gambling group said it would cut about a third of its betting shops and jobs in Britain.