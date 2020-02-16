Bookmaker William Hill to appoint DS Smith's Adrian Marsh as CFO - Sky News

Feb 16 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill PLC will appoint Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer of cardboard maker DS Smith, as its new financial head, Sky News’ city editor said in a tweet on Sunday.

The announcement of Marsh's appointment will be made on Monday, he added bit.ly/37zd5qR.

William Hill announced last month that CFO Ruth Prior intended to step down.

Neither William Hill nor DS Smith immediately responded to requests for comment. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)