June 17 (Reuters) - William Hill said on Wednesday it raised about 224 million pounds ($281.64 million) in a discounted stock sale, sending the British bookmaker’s shares down more than 4%.

The funds will help the company grow further in the United States, where it has been expanding due to the easing of sports betting rules. ($1 = 0.7954 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)