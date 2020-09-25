Apollo mulls buying UK betting firm William Hill - Bloomberg News

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Apollo Global Management is considering buying bookmaker William Hill and has approached the company about a potential deal, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of the British company surged 20% on the news bloom.bg/333qKY0.
The two companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva
