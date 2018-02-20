FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018

UK bookmaker William Hill fined for money laundering failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill will pay 6.2 million pounds ($8.7 million) as a penalty for breaching anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations, the Gambling Commission said on Tuesday.

Failure in the company’s checks resulted in 10 customers depositing large sums linked to criminal offences, resulting in gains for William Hill of around 1.2 million pounds, it said.

“This was a systemic failing at William Hill which went on for nearly two years and today’s penalty package – which could exceed 6.2 million pounds - reflects the seriousness of the breaches,” the commission said.

$1 = 0.7157 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

