CORRECTED-William Hill posts higher revenue, boosted by U.S. push, online demand

(Corrects to say the company has shut shops, not plans to close shops, in the the second paragraph)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill on Thursday reported a slight rise in revenue for the 17-week period since its first-half results, benefiting from more demand for online gambling and its aggressive expansion in the United States.

The company, which has shut about a third of its betting shops and jobs in Britain, reiterated its full-year expectations and posted a 60% jump in net revenue from the United States, for the 17 weeks ended Oct. 29.