CORRECTED-William Hill posts higher revenue, boosted by U.S. push, online demand

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill on Thursday reported a slight rise in revenue for the 17-week period since its first-half results, benefiting from more demand for online gambling and its aggressive expansion in the United States.

The company, which has shut about a third of its betting shops and jobs in Britain, reiterated its full-year expectations and posted a 60% jump in net revenue from the United States, for the 17 weeks ended Oct. 29.

