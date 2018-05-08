Online improvement lifts William Hill Q1 revenue

May 8 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc said net revenue for the first 17 weeks of 2018 was 3 percent higher as a recovery at its online business help offset drag from cooling high street operations.

Online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 24 came in 12 percent higher helped by favourable sporting results at the start of 2018.

However, revenue from its retail operations were down 4 percent with amounts wagered slipping 13 percent, hurt by weaker performance in horse-racing. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)