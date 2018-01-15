FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-British bookmaker William Hill sees 2017 profit beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add company name to headline)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for 2017 would rise 11 percent year-on-year, ahead of analysts’ expectations thanks to strong trading in recent weeks and favourable sporting results.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted operating profit for the 52 weeks to Dec. 26 to be 290 million pounds ($398 million)

The company said its retail and online gross margins were “significantly ahead” in the 9 weeks from Nov. 20, thanks to favourable soccer and horse-racing results.

$1 = 0.7279 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

