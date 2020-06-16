Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2020 / 4:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

William Hill launches cash call as revenue growth improves

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill on Tuesday launched an issue of shares worth up to 20% of its share capital as it posted a slight improvement in total net revenue growth helped by the return of horseracing and the German Bundesliga.

The gambling firm said its total net revenue growth dropped 50% in the six weeks to June 9, compared with a 57% plunge in the preceding weeks, with online sports wagers improving significantly. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
