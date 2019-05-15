William Hill posts higher revenue, boosted by online and U.S. strength

May 15 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc reported higher revenue for the year to April 30 on Wednesday, as the success of its online business and operations in the United States offset weak retail performance back home.

The company, which serves punters through betting shops, sports books, online and mobile channels in eight countries, said overall revenue rose 2% and online revenue grew 8% as it benefited from the Sweden-based Mr Green & Co acquisition. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)