November 6, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

William Hill warns of lower full-year profit

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc on Tuesday forecast lower full-year operating profit, as the company’s retail business continued to be challenged by deteriorating conditions on the high street.

Operating profit for the year is expected to be 225-245 million pounds ($320 million), the company said on Tuesday. It had reported adjusted operating profit of 291.3 million pounds for 2017.

($1 = 0.7656 pounds)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
