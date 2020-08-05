Bookmaker William Hill beats expectations in grim first half

Aug 5 (Reuters) - British gambling company William Hill reported a better-than-expected first-half profit on Wednesday while announcing 119 of UK betting shops closed by coronavirus lockdowns would not reopen as it combines its online and retail businesses.

The company’s mid-year results showed adjusted operating profit fell to 11.8 million pounds ($15.43 million) in the six months to June from 76.2 million pounds a year ago, while revenue slumped by just under a third.