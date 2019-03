March 1 (Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill Plc reported lower full-year adjusted operating profit on Friday, hurt partly by higher costs to expand in the U.S.

Adjusted operating profit fell to 233.6 million pounds ($309.52 million) for the 53 weeks ended Jan. 1 from 273.8 million pounds reported for the 52 weeks ended Dec. 26, 2017. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)