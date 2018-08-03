FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 6:25 AM / in 2 hours

William Hill half-year revenue rises, plans to expand in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British betting company William Hill Plc on Friday posted a 3 percent rise in half-year revenue, benefiting from its online sportsbook and FIFA World Cup betting.

However, the company posted a pre-tax loss of 802.3 million pounds compared to a profit of 108.6 million pounds last year, as it took a non-cash charge of 915.9 million pounds mainly for repositioning its retail business because of betting regulatory changes in Britain.

William Hill, in a separate release, announced a plan to expand in the United States.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

