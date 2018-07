July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday denied Constitution Pipeline Co’s request to rehear an earlier commission decision finding that New York environmental regulators were able to deny a water permit to the natural gas pipeline.

U.S. pipeline company Williams Cos Inc is the primary partner seeking to build the Constitution pipeline, which would transport gas from Pennsylvania to New York. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)