January 13, 2020 / 8:38 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Williams-Sonoma need not turn over bedding customer list - 9th Circuit

Jonathan Stempel

Williams-Sonoma Inc persuaded a federal appeals court to set aside an order requiring it to produce a list of California customers who bought bedding products to a lawyer hunting for a lead plaintiff to pursue a class action.

In a 2-1 decision on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco granted Williams-Sonoma a writ of mandamus to block the requested discovery, saying a lower court judge “clearly erred as a matter of law” in allowing it.

