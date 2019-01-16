Student debt collector must face lawsuit over fees -ruling

Student debt collector Williams & Fudge must face a proposed class action accusing it of imposing exorbitant collection fees on borrowers and trying to have their wages garnished if the debt was not paid, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo dismissed some claims in the lawsuit but said plaintiffs had adequately alleged that the debt collector violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act by improperly adding large collection fees to amounts purportedly owed.

