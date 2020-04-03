UPDATE 1-Willis Towers Watson halts sale plans for insurance broker Miller

(Adds background)

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has halted plans for a possible sale of its Miller insurance broker, citing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTW last month said it was being bought by rival Aon for nearly $30 billion to form the world’s largest insurance broker in a deal that had been more than a year in the making, but the share prices of both have slumped more than 20% as the coronavirus crisis has deepened since the March 9 announcement.

“Given the current COVID-19 outbreak and associated uncertainty, we have paused our current efforts to explore strategic alternatives for Miller,” a Willis spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“WTW and Miller remain committed to the process and will make an announcement in due course.”

Willis bought Miller Insurance Services, a Lloyd’s of London broker, in 2015.