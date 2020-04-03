Willis Towers Watson pauses sale plans for insurance broker Miller

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson has put a brake on its plans for a possible sale of insurance broker Miller, it said on Friday.

“Given the current COVID-19 outbreak and associated uncertainty, we have paused our current efforts to explore strategic alternatives for Miller,” a Willis spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“WTW and Miller remain committed to the process and will make an announcement in due course.”

“The Insurance Insider” previously reported the news.