April 30 (Reuters) - Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson Plc, said it appointed Franck Pinette as managing director of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) life & health practice, effective Monday.

Pinette, who would be based in London, was previously the chief executive officer of Guy Carpenter’s European Life Reinsurance operations. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)