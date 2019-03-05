Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 5, 2019 / 3:00 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Insurer Aon in talks to buy rival Willis Towers Watson - Bbg

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Aon Plc is considering buying rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson Plc, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2H1Fih0 on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aon is preparing to submit a bid for Willis Towers in the coming weeks and the two companies have also held preliminary talks, the report said.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson were up 5.62 percent at $182.78, while Aon was marginally down in the morning trade. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

