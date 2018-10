Oct 11 (Reuters) - Advisory and broking firm Willis Towers Watson Plc on Thursday named Kelly Kinzer head of construction broking in its corporate risk and broking unit.

Kinzer, who joined Willis Towers in 2015, most recently was construction specialties broking leader.

Kinzer, based in Minneapolis, will report to Joe Peiser, head of broking, North America, and Paul Becker, global industry leader, construction. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)