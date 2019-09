Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brokerage and advisory company Willis Towers Watson Plc on Thursday has named Rash Bhabra as head of its retirement business in Great Britain.

Bhabra will be responsible for overseeing the company’s retirement and pension consultancy business.

Bhabra, who joined Willis Towers over 20 years ago, will be succeeding Peter Rowles, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar)