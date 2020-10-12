IN BRIEF: Willkie adds Carlton Fields' securities and investment practice co-chair

Willkie Farr & Gallagher on Monday announced it had poached one of the co-chairs of Carlton Fields’ securities and investment companies industry group.

Marvin “Chip” Lunde, III has joined Willkie as a partner in its asset management group in Washington, D.C.. His practice covers securities and insurance regulations at the state and federal level. His clients include insurance companies and investment companies.

