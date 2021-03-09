Willkie poaches Baker Botts tech litigation leader in San Francisco

New York-based Willkie opened the office in September 2019, launching its second Bay Area location with the help of Simona Agnolucci and Benedict (Ben) Hur from Keker, Van Nest & Peters. The firm opened a Palo Alto office in December 2018 with a pair of corporate partners from Paul Hastings, marking its West Coast debut.

“I admire what Willkie has built in the Bay Area,” Patchen said in a statement. “The combination of a strong and growing litigation team plus the firm’s corporate and private equity clients presents a great opportunity for me to expand my practice while also supporting Willkie’s strategic goals in the region.”

Patchen wasn’t available for additional comment. While at Baker Botts, his clients included Atomic Labs LLC, Arcus Biosciences Inc, Enigma MPC Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Voyager Capital and Zetta Venture Partners, according to his former firm profile.

“His experience complements our growing technology-focused platform in the Bay Area and will promote greater opportunities for our diverse client base,” Hur said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Baker Botts said the firm wishes him well in the move.

Last week two D.C.-based Baker Botts antitrust partners, Stephen Weissman and Michael Perry, left to join to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The firm also lost a Houston-based debt finance partner, Rachael Lichman to Kirkland & Ellis.

Baker Botts has also been hiring. Last month Norton Rose Fulbright’s U.S. oil and gas lead, Julie Mayo, joined the firm in Houston. In December, Baker Botts added Sidley Austin alum Ted Chandler to its IP practice in Los Angeles and San Francisco.