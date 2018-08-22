Singapore's Wilmar International to buy Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Singapore-based agribusiness firm Wilmar International Ltd said its subsidiary will buy contracts for raw and white sugar from a Bunge Ltd business for an undisclosed amount.

In March, Wilmar said it had not held talks with Bunge over the sugar trading business, but also declined to comment when asked if it had considered acquiring the unit.

Wilmar said the acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s current financial year.