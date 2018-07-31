FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 11:34 AM / in an hour

Singapore's Wilmar says loan facility upsized to $1.80 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Agribusiness company Wilmar International said a loan facility has been increased in size by $300 million to $1.80 billion due to strong interest from the lenders during syndication.

The loan, which was initially announced for $1.50 billion, was granted to its unit Wii Pte Ltd, Wilmar said in a statement on Tuesday.

The revised facility will comprise a $600 million three-year revolving credit and a $1.20 billion five-year term loan. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)

