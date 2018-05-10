FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in 2 hours

Singapore's Wilmar Q1 net profit plunges 40.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Wilmar International Ltd posted a 40.6 percent fall in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing weaker performance in its tropical oils segment and seasonal losses in its sugar business.

The company, whose top shareholders include U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, reported a net profit of $203.3 million for the three months ended March, compared with $342 million a year ago.

Wilmar posted a core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, of $183.5 million, compared with $293 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

