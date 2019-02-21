Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Singapore's Wilmar Q4 net profit halves on provision

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Wilmar International Ltd reported a more than 50 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, mainly due to a provision linked to its sugar milling assets in Australia.

The company, which has U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co among its biggest shareholders, said net profit fell to $200.9 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $426.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The latest quarter included a provision for impairment of $138.6 million on its goodwill and sugar milling assets in Australia.

Wilmar’s core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, dropped to $334.7 million from $373 million a year earlier.

Wilmar’s annual net profit fell nearly 6 percent to $1.13 billion, versus analysts’ average estimate of $1.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Its annual core net profit rose more than 27 percent to $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Darren Schuettler)

