Wilmar Q2 profit surges on oilseeds and grains business

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Wilmar International Ltd posted a five-fold rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by its oilseeds and grains segment that benefited from higher volumes and crush margins.

The company, whose top shareholders include U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, reported a net profit of $316.4 million for the three months ended June, compared with $59 million a year earlier.

Wilmar posted a core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, of $351.8 million, compared with $36.1 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)