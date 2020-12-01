Top lawyer at Soros investment management firm to rejoin WilmerHale

Boyd Johnson will return to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr after serving as general counsel for the private investment management company founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros, the law firm said Tuesday.

Johnson, who left his role as co-chairman of Wilmer’s investigations and criminal litigation practice for Soros Fund Management LLC in mid-2018, will join the firm’s New York office in January, the firm said.

