WilmerHale taps Justice Department's FCPA chief for white collar group

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr is bringing on a federal prosecutor who helped secure more than $2 billion in settlements with companies ensnared in foreign bribery scandals last year.

Since July 2019, Christopher Cestaro served as chief of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) unit. WilmerHale on Friday announced Cestaro has joined its white collar defense and investigations practice as a partner in Washington, D.C.

