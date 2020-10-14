Rochester seeks Big Law's help in policing crisis, but WilmerHale role faces challenge

Rochester, New York’s city council has hired Morrison & Foerster but pumped the brakes on plans to add Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to the roster of law firms involved in the city’s response to the death of Daniel Prude in police custody.

Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council President Loretta Scott had asked the council to approve an agreement to hire WilmerHale when its members met Tuesday. Instead, the council on Tuesday voted to refer the agreement to its public safety committee for more discussion.

