Wilson Sonsini adds Away GC to emerging companies practice

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is continuing to grow out its emerging companies group, announcing on Monday it has added the general counsel of luggage retailer start-up JRSK Inc, also known as Away.

Josh Beser, who served as general counsel and corporate secretary at Away for four years, has joined Wilson Sonsini as a partner in its New York office. It’s his first private practice role in more than a decade, but Beser said he will adjust to law firm life just fine, describing himself as a “pretty hands-on in-house lawyer.”

Having served in in-house roles since 2010, when he left the now-shuttered Bingham McCutchen law firm, Beser said he will bring a perspective drawn from his varied background to Wilson Sonsini.

“I believe there is a certain element that flows through a lot of what you do,” Beser said.

Wilson Sonsini managing partner Douglas Clark touted Beser’s standing among technology, consumer and life sciences companies, as well as start-up companies, in a statement.

“Josh’s combination of in-house and law firm experience will allow him to offer both early- and late-stage clients practical insights and valuable perspectives,” Clark said.

Beser’s arrival at the firm comes one week after Wilson Sonsini swiped Austin, Texas-based partner J. Matthew Lyons, an advisor to emerging-growth companies in tech, life sciences and other sectors, from Shearman & Sterling.

It also comes months after Away co-founder Stephanie Korey stepped down for a second time as company leader, following a scathing December 2019 report in The Verge on the company’s allegedly toxic workplace environment.

Away’s rules on how employees used the workplace channel Slack “created a culture of intimidation and constant surveillance,” according to the report. Korey, according to the report, used Slack to bully other employees.

Korey apologized and said she was stepping down as CEO. But one month later in January 2020, Away announced Korey would serve as co-CEO, and told The New York Times that The Verge’s reporting was “inaccurate.” The Times also reported that Away retained defamation litigator Elizabeth Locke of Clare Locke. Locke told Reuters she is no longer representing Away. Korey stepped down as co-CEO in October.

Beser declined to comment on The Verge’s reporting, other than to say the allegations did not influence his decision to leave Away.

A spokeswoman for Away did not respond to a request for comment.