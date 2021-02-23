Wilson Sonsini inks deal with Morgan Stanley to offer startup stock plan software

A new deal between Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Morgan Stanley will allow clients using the Silicon Valley-founded law firm’s capitalization management software to move onto one of the bank’s platforms.

Wilson Sonsini, known for working with startups and technology companies at different stages of growth, has long offered its internally developed stock plan management to its own clients. Now those clients will have the choice to migrate to Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks capitalization and stock plan platform, the bank said in announcing the agreement Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kjfFZS